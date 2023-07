Many, if not most, of us recently received an unexpected tax refund from the state. At the same time, our governor turned down $10 million dollars in federal funding that would have paid for lunches for our kids. Those of you who can afford to, please consider sending some of that refund to the Missoula Food Bank. If enough of us do this it will help make up a little bit for this unbelievable and inconsiderate decision by our governor.