Letter to the editor: Consider how ballot issues will affect you financially

Before you complete your ballot please consider the following current and upcoming issues: A bond for the Fairgrounds, a levy for Crisis Intervention, the purchase of Marshall Mountain, the purchase of the Federal Building (which needs a $40 million dollar upgrade), a $500,000 contract for security for homeless sites and other city areas. Consider how these proposals are now affecting, or will affect, your household financially. Also remember that our statement for 2022-2023 taxes will arrive after election day.