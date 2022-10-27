 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the editor: Consider how ballot issues will affect you financially

  • 0

Before you complete your ballot please consider the following current and upcoming issues: A bond for the Fairgrounds, a levy for Crisis Intervention, the purchase of Marshall Mountain, the purchase of the Federal Building (which needs a $40 million dollar upgrade), a $500,000 contract for security for homeless sites and other city areas. Consider how these proposals are now affecting, or will affect, your household financially. Also remember that our statement for 2022-2023 taxes will arrive after election day.

Barbara Gorsh,

Missoula

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News