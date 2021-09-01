Letter to the editor: Consider how elected officials respond

On Aug. 25, I contacted field offices for both U.S. Sens. Jon Tester and Steve Daines on a subject that is of major concern to all people of Montana and of the United States.

Senator Tester's office was asked what his opinion was, and what kind of support he would provide to legislation about the subject matter of my concerns. His staff would not give me any clue as to what Tester's opinion was, and told me Tester would not address any subject that was not on his desk as pending legislation. No written response could be expected to my questions.

Senator Daines' office provided me with exactly how he felt about the subject matter and what he intended to do if legislation appeared in the United States Senate that pertained to my questions. I was assured that I would receive written answers to my questions.

The people of this state need to consider how our elected officials respond to their constituents. Local, state and federal elected officials statements and opinions matter to voters. We have a right to know what they think and how they will vote on issues. We must choose representatives that listen to the people that elect them.

Mark Brown,

Stevensville

