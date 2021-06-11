Letter to the editor: Consider impact of guns on youth

Mitchell strongly supports the right of college students to carry permitless, concealed weapons on campus, a law that was introduced and pushed by his "aged" counterparts. Perhaps a "youthful" voice would give consideration to the fact that death by suicide is the second-leading cause of death among adolescents aged 15-24, his age group. A "youthful" voice might consider that the majority of suicides are committed with a gun, especially here in Montana. A "youthful" voice might consider that lethality and availability are two of the four factors that determine the success of depressed youth to complete suicide.