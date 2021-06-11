Letter to the editor: Consider impact of guns on youth

Rep. Braxton Mitchell (guest column, June 10) stated he got into politics to "bring a fresh, youthful voice into a broken, corrupt and aged political system." Nothing in his column illustrates anything fresh and youthful.
Mitchell strongly supports the right of college students to carry permitless, concealed weapons on campus, a law that was introduced and pushed by his "aged" counterparts. Perhaps a "youthful" voice would give consideration to the fact that death by suicide is the second-leading cause of death among adolescents aged 15-24, his age group. A "youthful" voice might consider that the majority of suicides are committed with a gun, especially here in Montana. A "youthful" voice might consider that lethality and availability are two of the four factors that determine the success of depressed youth to complete suicide.
Mitchell might have used these facts to conclude that allowing college students permitless, concealed carry on campus might not be the best idea for youth his age. Instead he chose to support the policy of his "aged" counterparts. Given his voting record during the 2021 legislative session, I'm doubtful we'll see anything "fresh" or "youthful" coming from Braxton Mitchell in the future.
Ronda Schiess,