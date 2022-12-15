Letter to the editor: Consider tax credit donation to MCPS

Consider a tax credit for donations to Missoula County Public Schools. A bill passed by the Montana Legislature in 2021 allows individuals and corporations to make donations to Montana public school districts to support Innovative Educational Programs (HB 279, Mont. Code Section 15-30-3110). Montana taxpayers may donate up to $200,000 in a dollar-to-dollar tax credit toward their state income tax bills. In 2022, the total amount set aside for tax credits was limited to $1 million. In 2023, it is $2 million.

In early January, school district administrators may enter the DOR Education Donations Portal to enter a list of donors and the amount of each proposed gift. In 2022 the credit limit was reached quickly, within 6 minutes of the opening at 8 a.m. Jan. 3. Twenty-three individuals/corporations received tax credits; the donated funds went to eight school districts. Big Sky Public School District received nearly $700,000 of the $1 million. Therefore, it is critical for interested donors to contact their public school district now so that the district administrators can submit a list. For Missoula Public Schools donations, go to https://www.mcpsmt.org/domain/3972 for more information and a form to make it easier to join the queue.