Letter to the editor: Considering Patrick Weaselhead

In considering Patrick Weasel Head for mayor, I would remind you all of two factual indicators of his competence for this position:

Not so many years ago Patrick received the ‘Peacemaker’ of the year award from the Rankin Peace Center. He is not only highly regarded as an advocate for the disenfranchised, but he leads with dogged persistence and gentleness and humor. This is an unusual mixture of skills and talents, but in many ways mirrors the leadership style of our late mayor John Engen.

Patrick was the director of the urban Indian Health Center here in Missoula. Under his leadership he helped the agency regain some fiscal integrity and aided in helping both employees and their constituents to improved situations as providers and recipients of services.

Patrick holds a Ph.D. from the University of Oregon and serves on many national boards as an advocate for Indigenous populations. I just mention this, because Patrick is modest and unassuming and sometimes forgets what a remarkable leader he is.

