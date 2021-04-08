Letter to the editor: Conspiracy theories don't merit publication

The Missoulian should seriously reconsider the standards for letters to the editor.

On Jan. 4, a letter from Linda Brooks-Curtis was published, objecting to “evil-financed computer operatives who stole our presidential election in 2020.” On March 21, a letter from Phoenix Mitchell referred to the Centers for Disease Control as the “Centers for Disease Creation” and claimed that “their job is to roll out a ‘novel’ virus every few years for massive funding.” No credible evidence exists to support these claims, and many would identify them as conspiracy theories.

Printing conspiracy theories is not a harmless exercise in offering the opinion of a reader. Conspiracy theories are dangerous, and have played a direct role in real-world violence, including the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Publishing conspiracy theories here not only helps them to spread, but also provides them with a veneer of credibility by implying that they are an opinion that deserves to be printed on the pages of a reputable newspaper.