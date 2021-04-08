 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Conspiracy theories don't merit publication
Letter to the editor: Conspiracy theories don't merit publication

The Missoulian should seriously reconsider the standards for letters to the editor.

On Jan. 4, a letter from Linda Brooks-Curtis was published, objecting to “evil-financed computer operatives who stole our presidential election in 2020.” On March 21, a letter from Phoenix Mitchell referred to the Centers for Disease Control as the “Centers for Disease Creation” and claimed that “their job is to roll out a ‘novel’ virus every few years for massive funding.” No credible evidence exists to support these claims, and many would identify them as conspiracy theories.

Printing conspiracy theories is not a harmless exercise in offering the opinion of a reader. Conspiracy theories are dangerous, and have played a direct role in real-world violence, including the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Publishing conspiracy theories here not only helps them to spread, but also provides them with a veneer of credibility by implying that they are an opinion that deserves to be printed on the pages of a reputable newspaper.

I urge the Missoulian to consider the ethical implications of publishing letters containing conspiracy theories for which no credible evidence exists, and revise the standards for letters to the editor accordingly.

Jeff Hunter,

Missoula

