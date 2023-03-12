Three plus years of construction, millions of dollars spent, much inconvenience to the public and a grand renaming ceremony...and yes, we now have the much needed widened four lane bridge across the Clark Fork. All done, right?

But no, wait, now the city's bureaucrats want to change it into a two-lane bridge. Makes good sense, doesn't it? So, let's spend a million or two more, take another couple years of construction and more inconvenience to the public. Then there will be city bureaucrats who will say it should be a four lane bridge. And again...ah yes, bureaucrats being bureaucrats.

And good news for K. Johnson, whose Jan. 12, Missoulian letter wondering when the city would address the two lane bottleneck on Russell from Mount to Third...the answer, any day now. Back in 1978 when I moved to Missoula, the bureaucrats stated that the next year that part of Russell and the two-lane Russell Street bridge would be redone. Well, the bridge did get replaced five years ago with four lanes. So, any day now the bureaucrats will be getting the Russell bottleneck completed. But don't hold your breath waiting.

Fred R. Luety,

Missoula