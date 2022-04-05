Letter to the editor: Continue to work to advance climate solutions

Spring is coming to Montana — this beautiful place we all call home — and we look forward to it. We cherish our rivers, plains, and mountains.

Last October, Sen. Daines, along with other members of the U.S. House and Senate Western Caucuses, co-authored a report, "Western Conservation Principles."

It recommends prioritizing healthy, resilient landscapes to minimize risks — invasive species, infested forests, degraded water infrastructure, and wildfires — to our wildlife habitat, agriculture, and fisheries. It acknowledges climate change as a threat multiplier. Rising temperatures and disrupted weather events due to climate change threaten our lands and waters that we wish to conserve.

We volunteers with the Montana Citizens’ Climate Lobby are glad to see Sen. Daines and other members of our Congressional delegation put forward important conservation ideas. We urge them to continue to work to advance environmental and climate solutions — especially those that will benefit our state, such as forest conservation and investment in clean, low carbon energy.

Bills in Congress, such as the Forest Act and the Save Our Future Act will also get us going in the right direction.

May Montana and the west that we know and love, thrive for generations to come!

Mary Mulcaire,

Missoula

