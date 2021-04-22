Letter to the editor: Continuing service to Lolo community

Hello! My name is on the ballot for the Lolo School trustee election. I’ve called Lolo home for 14 years and have two daughters who attend Lolo School. I have been serving Lolo the past four years as vice chair of the Lolo Community Council and would love the opportunity to shift my efforts to the school board.

I’ve worked hard on the Community Council to increase overall membership and community involvement. I’ve had the pleasure of working with other like-minded folks on the council to reduce the speed through Lolo. I co-authored a survey of Lolo when the school was looking for input from the community regarding the prospect of running the bond, which provided useful input to the current trustees. I was also responsible for drafting letters, gaining the support of Sen. Diane Sands, who carried the bill, and personally addressed a congressional committee in Helena to rename a stretch of Highway 12 the Brent Witham Memorial Highway, where fallen firefighter Brent Witham lost his life fighting the Lolo Peak fire.