Letter to the editor: Control knapweed on open space

It's nice that open space managers are spraying weeds in the Rattlesnake Wilderness Area but it would be nicer if they would do the same for city-owned lands in the lower Rattlesnake.

Mt. Jumbo and the North Hills are turning purple with knapweed, as they do every year. These lands should be a showcase of good management, not a sea of knapweed. Knapweed releases chemicals that harm native plants. The Missoula Health Department has estimated that about 20% of people are allergic to knapweed.

Every year Ecosystems Services Superintendent Morgan Valliant and his Conservation Lands Management staff ignore knapweed they are responsible to control. Valliant has proven what all weed managers knew already — sheep are not an effective control method for knapweed and other methods are needed. The millions of knapweed plants now on open space lands prove this, yet Valliant and his new open space manager seem equally unwilling to do anything.

Please contact the Missoula City Council and Parks Department and tell them to meet their legal and moral responsibility to control knapweed on our open space lands.

Barry Dutton,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 2 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0