Letter to the editor: Control population growth

A recent report issued by the sixth UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change paints a very gloomy future picture. There was no mention, once again, of a huge driver of global warming — U.S. and worldwide population growth.

If we are going to slow overheating of our planet, with all of its negative ramifications, including flooding of coastal cities where approximately 90% of the world’s population of 8 billion live, we must control population growth.

Whether we like it or not, whether we are for or against choice, whether we are Jewish, Christian, Islamic, Hindu, Buddhist, agnostic, atheist or other, sooner or later we must face a world and nation with too many people.

Why now? Because we don’t have enough food, water, space for what’s coming. Did you ever wonder why Disney World is so crowded, or why 22 died in flash flooding in Tennessee recently? Overcrowding is obvious.

Increased numbers of people cannot be sustained. Now is the time to look deeply into what our species is doing to our planet and the other species trying to live on it. We must make thoughtful changes now! After all, quality of life and not quantity is what we humans strive to achieve.

Ian Lange,

Missoula

