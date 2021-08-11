 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor: Control system for traffic lights
0 Comments

Letter to the editor: Control system for traffic lights

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Studies have found that long stop-then-go traffic generates three times the CO2. In addition, if you spend 30 minutes driving on Reserve or Brooks, you also generate three times the CO2 in the city environment — and became a bit unhappy.

Several cities have installed an intelligent control system for traffic light coordination and adjustment for peak volumes on major arteries that may reduce travel time and CO2 production by half. Now the problem is getting the city interested.

Rolf Holle,

Missoula

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News