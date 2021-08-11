Letter to the editor: Control system for traffic lights

Studies have found that long stop-then-go traffic generates three times the CO2. In addition, if you spend 30 minutes driving on Reserve or Brooks, you also generate three times the CO2 in the city environment — and became a bit unhappy.
Several cities have installed an intelligent control system for traffic light coordination and adjustment for peak volumes on major arteries that may reduce travel time and CO2 production by half. Now the problem is getting the city interested.
Rolf Holle,
Missoula