Letter to the editor: Control your dogs

To the dog-loving Missoulians who hike up Blue Mountain. There are no leash laws up on the Blue Mountain trails, so your dogs can run free. But if you see someone take their dog by the collar, put a leash on and take the dog way off the trail, please control YOUR dogs. It's obvious that we are controlling ours. It should cross your mind that our dog might be aggressive, and although your dogs are friendly, ours is not. I've had many yell out "It's OK, s/he's friendly." And I yell back "Mine is not". But by then the dogs are together and fighting. Our dog is working on being friendly, but until that happens, please control YOUR dog.