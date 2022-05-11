 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the editor: Controlled burns are unhealthy

  • 0

The Forest Service is using the same old "set the country on fire" with their so-called controlled burns. Two new horrible examples of the Forest Service burns are Flagstaff, Arizona, and the 100,000-acre fire in New Mexico. Not only is this destruction of our homes and wildlands but our health with the toxic particulates and the affects from fires contributing to global warming, which by the way is a very real thing. Send letters and calls to your senators and president, stop this insane policy of let it burn.

Joe Gervais,

Corvallis

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter to the editor: TV ads tacky

Letter to the editor: TV ads tacky

The ongoing smear campaign of Ryan Zinke by Monica Tranel and the Democrats, shows their true spirit. The TV ad is vile and tacky. Nothing has…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News