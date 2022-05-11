Letter to the editor: Controlled burns are unhealthy

The Forest Service is using the same old "set the country on fire" with their so-called controlled burns. Two new horrible examples of the Forest Service burns are Flagstaff, Arizona, and the 100,000-acre fire in New Mexico. Not only is this destruction of our homes and wildlands but our health with the toxic particulates and the affects from fires contributing to global warming, which by the way is a very real thing. Send letters and calls to your senators and president, stop this insane policy of let it burn.