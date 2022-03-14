Letter to the editor: Cook running for school board

With a motto of “Experience in Action,” this is to declare my candidacy for the Board of Trustees at Hellgate Elementary School. A 42-year resident of Missoula, I am a passionate supporter of education. My three academic degrees include one in music education, and I have over four decades of experience as an educator and arts administrator.

As a Professor Emeritus of Music and former Music Department Chair at UM, I retired from a career of teaching and administration, returning later as Interim Chair of the Art Department and then as Assistant to the Dean of the School of Fine Arts. My community activities have included working with others to found the UM Alumni Band and the Missoula Community Concert Band, along with volunteering at Missoula Food Bank.

I am experienced with institutional budgets and finance; curriculum and scheduling; faculty, staff, and student issues; and resolution of confidential personnel matters.

I look forward to working with board members in support of the new superintendent, staff, students, parents, the business community, and all district tax-payers. Let’s strive together to build on the level of excellence already achieved by our Hellgate Elementary Schools.

I would be grateful for your vote.

Tom Cook,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0