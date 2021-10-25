 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Coolidge has the experience needed
Letter to the editor: Coolidge has the experience needed

I am writing in support of Jake Coolidge as a candidate for Missoula Municipal Court judge in Department 3.

I had the good fortune to work with Jake when he was a law student, and found his intellect, tenacity, and commitment to criminal justice reform to be outstanding. He has a background as a criminal justice professor at UM, as the executive director of a nonprofit promoting criminal justice reform, and the practical experience of working as a public defender in Missoula.

Missoula would be well-served by electing a candidate such as Jake. He brings the unique combination of academic and practical experience needed to continue to improve our Missoula Municipal Court.

Jim Taylor,

Missoula

