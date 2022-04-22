Letter to the editor: Cora Neumann ads

I have seen Neumann's ad with the "Little Blue House." I cannot believe that a person running for a political position would spout the bias and prejudiced verbiage. How can she be so biased? She says in the ad that she will go after all the out-of-towner "rich" people? So she wants to make them pay for not being from here and for being rich? I thought this was a free country and that our Constitution prohibits this type of treating others different just because they are not from a certain town/state and that they have money? When she holds up her right hand and swears to uphold the Constitution of the United States and of Montana is she lying? Yes! Anyone that votes for her votes for bias and singling out a certain type of people because they weren't born in Montana.