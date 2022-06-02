Letter to the editor: Cora Neumann cares more about country than ambition

Cora Neumann doesn’t have a super PAC funded by just eight very wealthy people who are trying to buy your vote. She has not insulted me as a voter (and many others like me) who grew up in Libby, moved away for my career for 20 years and then came back. I appreciate those that have a larger world experience. She has shown us her character in this race by not tearing down other Democratic candidates. We need Cora Neumann in the U.S. House who brings people together — she is not a wedge driver. Our democracy is truly in peril and our country dangerously divided. Cora has spent her entire life’s work bringing people together to accomplish great things! I want her strength of good character along with her fight and tenacity in the U.S. House. I have had my fill of flame throwers. Cora is a life-long Democrat and sacrificed her Senate run to support Bullock for the good of the Democratic Party in Montana. She showed us who she is — she cares more about country than naked personal competitive ambition. She has beaten Zinke once — and she will again. Cora Neumann has my vote.