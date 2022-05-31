Letter to the editor: Cora Neumann doesn't resort to dirty politics

I'm voting for Cora Neumann. I admire her policies, style, education and incredible endorsements. Plus:

• I like the money she can raise! It will take big bucks to beat Zinke. She's ready to go on day one after the primary.

• I like her world-wide experience. D.C. is not Helena.

• I like the fact that she's a lifelong Democrat.

• I like the fact she is not trashing her opponent, or using dark money PACs for nasty ads.

• And I also like the fact she's not dissing me, since I've only lived her 20 years, not my whole life.

It's great to vote for a candidate who is ethical, personable and eminently capable. Please join me in voting for Cora — she doesn't resort to dirty politics AND she can beat Zinke!

Bridget Johnson,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0