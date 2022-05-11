Letter to the editor: Cora Neumann embodies Montana values

Many politicians say they want to work on behalf of all Montanans. But when the rubber meets the road, somehow those words never translate to action. That is what makes Cora Neumann different. Cora has worked tirelessly to get out and support not just Montana cities and businesses, but also our rural and Native communities.

Cora embodies Montana values. She will represent with deeds, not words. Cora has a history of working on important national issues like restoring Bears Ears National Monument — sacred public lands that were played as a political football, now finally restored and protected. She helped rural Montana areas during the pandemic, providing assistance in the form of PPE, COVID-19 tests and expertise to health workers about COVID fatigue and burnout.

Montana voters have a chance to get their issues heard through Cora Neumann. Something we have not had these past few years in a House Representative.

Cora has a vision for a better Montana, determined to work across party lines to reach positive results. That is what makes her our best option for Congress, why we are voting for Cora Neumann on June 7.

D’Shane Barnett, former director, All Nations Health Center

Shelly Fyant, former Chairwoman, CSKT

