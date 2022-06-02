Letter to the editor: Cora Neumann has integrity and positivity

I’m voting for Cora Neumann. Cora knows the action of coalition building and doing the hard work of making change. Like Cora, I was born and raised in Montana. I left for educational opportunities, and returned 22 years ago to work on rural and Native American health issues. I am not moved by the “born and raised in Montana and never left" argument against Cora. Many Montanans leave the state and return to live and work here.

Cora has formed alliances and endorsements of a wide range of sectors of people who work together to support Montanans — that's what she's focused on, not lawyers and politicians. She is a leader who refuses to engage in negativity and divisiveness. This is a very different approach from someone who is accustomed to an adversarial approach in law, where there is no incentive to bring people together and work for the good of all. Cora shows she can raise the money needed to beat Zinke without using dark money PACs, and receive attention at the national level. These actions demonstrate that Cora thinks the best path to victory is through truth, integrity, and positivity. Please join me in voting for Cora!