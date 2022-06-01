Letter to the editor: Cora Neumann has integrity and vision

Cora Neumann is uncompromising in her values and unflinching in the face of adversity, but unlike so many politicians who claim these qualities, they are clearly evident in her work. Her work on protecting the Bears Ears region demonstrates that she can beat Zinke because she already has. Cora has been endorsed by union leaders in industries ranging from teachers to carpenters, as well as local agricultural leaders, because they too recognize her unique talent for bringing people together and getting to work for the people of Montana.

In a time when our democracy is threatened, it’s appalling to me that Monica Tranel would create divisiveness and negativity toward a fellow Democrat rather than focus on a positive vision for the citizens of our state. The Tranel super PAC ad, paid for by just eight wealthy individuals, one of whom is Tranel’s husband, misrepresent and distort the facts. Monica has not denounced the PAC ad.

Cora has integrity and a vision for a better Montana, determined to work across party lines to reach positive results. That is what makes her our best option for Congress and why I am voting for Cora Neumann on June 7.

Steve Loken,

Missoula

