Letter to the editor: Cora Neumann has more integrity than Monical Tranel

Cora Neumann has demonstrated more integrity than primary opponent Monica Tranel.

After a Super PAC, Montanans for a Better Congress, smeared Cora Neumann, Tranel refused to disavow the PAC’s truth-distorting attack ad and dodged a question during a candidate forum by saying, “It’s not my PAC.”

Some facts from a recent FEC filling: 1) On May 27, this PAC disclosed its donors, only eight people, one of whom is Tranel’s husband contributed. 2) The donors and their contribution are Albert Borgman, $100,000; Susan AT MacGrath, $50,000; James R Scott, $10,000; Daniel Weinberg, $6,000; Gregar Lind, $5,000; Timothy Bechtold $2,500; James Weber, $1,000; and Michelle Weinberg, $1,000. 3) The PAC hired Plazby, LLC, to run the attack ads. Plazby has also been employed by the Tranel campaign.

I don’t think these activities and connections pass the “smell test.” Super PACs want an outcome; Monica should have disavowed this Super PAC. I hate to see this divisive strategy in a primary among our party candidates. My view is the wealthy should never decide the outcome of an election.

Cora Neumann has run a clean campaign and has refused to use facts from Tranel’s past against her.

C.B. Pearson,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0