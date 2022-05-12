Letter to the editor: Cora Neumann has values and vision

The Montana we grew up with is rapidly changing at the hands of elected officials who just don’t get it. They don’t know what it is like to struggle to make ends meet. They don’t prioritize public lands like most of us do. I want to raise my family having free access to the public lands of Montana. We need elected officials who have Montana values and a lifetime of working to improve lives, rather than hollow talking points.

I’m supporting the candidate who gets things done; one who sees a problem, and quickly gets to work fixing it, regardless of who is watching. Cora Neumann has the values and vision to restore common sense and dignity. She went out and lived a life of working for people, not building a political resume. Cora’s agenda is Montana and its people, and she will serve us well in D.C. Cora has earned my respect and my vote. I encourage Montanans to meet her directly to see why.