Letter to the editor: Cora Neumann is true advocate for women's rights

As a 72-year-old woman, I know how hard women had to fight to have the rights to which we are inherently entitled recognized by our judicial and legislative systems. Limiting access to healthcare — including abortion — may be the most abhorrent attempt to undermine women’s rights. Having lived through the era of women being forced to seek care in what were oftentimes dangerous, unsanitary and frightening conditions, during what was unquestionably one of the most difficult situations for a woman to be in, I am horrified watching our inherent right to bodily autonomy and health care — quite frankly, the right to choose if, how and when to give our bodies over to reproduction — being stripped away by politicians seeking to control and oppress women by mandating what we do with our own bodies. Even more disturbing is that one candidate for the new congressional seat — Monica Tranel — stood quietly by not once, not twice, but four times when the senator she worked for, Conrad Burns, voted against abortion rights. Fortunately, we can help avoid this dystopian nightmare by electing Cora Neumann, a true advocate for women’s rights, to this consequential seat.