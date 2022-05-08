 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Cora Neumann will defend women's rights

Over the last 8 years, we organized countless Missoula and statewide marches, panels and rallies including the Missoula Women’s March. We organized the last reproductive freedom rights rally held at the Courthouse just three years ago. And here we are with this week’s news that Roe is likely to be overturned. Cora Neumann was the only candidate for the U.S. House seat who showed up at the Tuesday Bans Off Our Bodies Rally at the Missoula County Courthouse. Cora told the crowd that she believes we know what's best for ourselves and our families. Now, more than ever, we need leaders who actually lead and that is exactly what Cora Neumann exemplifies.

We know Cora will always defend the right to safe and legal abortion and the right to access quality reproductive care. She is a tenacious fighter who will defend our freedom and privacy. She is the only candidate who has the resources, support, inclusive tone and background to win this seat. She has spent her impressive career bringing diverse groups together, setting politics aside, to get back to finding workable solutions.

Cora is the candidate that can win this seat. We enthusiastically support her.

Karen Wickersham, former Chair Missoula County Democrats

Erin M. Erickson, Founder Missoula Rises

