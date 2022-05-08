Letter to the editor: Cora Neumann will defend women's rights

Over the last 8 years, we organized countless Missoula and statewide marches, panels and rallies including the Missoula Women’s March. We organized the last reproductive freedom rights rally held at the Courthouse just three years ago. And here we are with this week’s news that Roe is likely to be overturned. Cora Neumann was the only candidate for the U.S. House seat who showed up at the Tuesday Bans Off Our Bodies Rally at the Missoula County Courthouse. Cora told the crowd that she believes we know what's best for ourselves and our families. Now, more than ever, we need leaders who actually lead and that is exactly what Cora Neumann exemplifies.