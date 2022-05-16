Letter to the editor: Cora Neumann will promote meaningful, respectful, civil dialogue

Most of my adult life has been spent managing public lands for the common good as outlined by public laws, regulations, policies and plans. This necessitates working with diverse individuals, groups and organizations that have different and sometimes conflicting interests. I have worked for and with many elected officials over my 40 plus years in public service and I see a true champion for our Montana values in Cora Neumann. Her education and experience in public health and her grassroots organizing career speaks volumes. Cora will listen and build bridges, promote meaningful, respectful, civil dialogue at a time when it's most needed. This approach provides the basis for finding solutions rather than alternatives that further divide an already too divided society and world. We need someone who has spent her life working to bring people together to find workable, pragmatic solutions. That is why I endorse Cora Neumann for the Western Montana U.S. House Seat.