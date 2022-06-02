Letter to the editor: Cora Neumann's leadership style empowers others

I'm writing to encourage my neighbors to vote for my friend Cora Neumann for the U.S. House in the Democratic primary.

Cora's leadership style empowers others — building power for community instead of herself. Cora helped center women's and indigenous voices to protect public land. For example, while Trump's former Secretary of the Interior (and presumed Republican opponent) Ryan Zinke eviscerated thousands of acres of Bears Ears National Monument in a give-away to the oil and gas industry, Cora fought alongside rural and tribal leaders to successfully restore those protections. Now, I trust her to stand up for our clean water and public land, right here in Montana.