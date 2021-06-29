 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Coronavirus here to stay
Letter to the editor: Coronavirus here to stay

Come on, people, think about it: coronavirus is here to stay. If you don't get the shot, you're gonna be wearing a mask and avoiding being in public for the rest of your life!

Craig Worden,

Lolo

