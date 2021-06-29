Letter to the editor: Coronavirus here to stay
To the gentleman from Clinton who keeps writing opposing the proposed East Missoula roundabouts: Respectfully, you do not know what you are ta…
According to Mark Sumner, Daily Kos staff on Thursday, June 10, 2021:
I saw that the Highway 200 board still had roundabouts on the table. Do they just not care or do they think that they know best? Definitely no…
I’d like to comment on the recent article about the heat wave and megadrought in the West. Studying tree rings, scientists found a 40-year-lon…
I have no doubt that, in comparison to the rest of the state, Missoula suffers from a severe shortage of electable idiots. May it ever be so.
How many Montanans are weary—weary of two-thirds of our three representatives in the U.S. Congress who have done nearly nothing for us? What h…
June 28 is the 107th anniversary of when a tubercular anarchist, Gavrilo Princip, assassinated Archduke Franz Ferdinand and his wife, Sophie C…
I do believe that the nation of Afghanistan is going to have to take charge of itself in trying to deal with the Taliban. Why should our natio…
Dear Gov. Greg Gianforte:
We all know Missoula is a special place.