Letter to the editor: Corporate CEOs in political arena

Corporate CEOs have now entered the political arena.

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred moved the All Star game out of Georgia to Colorado because of Georgia's election laws that were lawfully passed by their state legislature.

Coca Cola's CEO, James Quincey, also called for a boycott of Georgia over its election laws. Coca Cola is the parent company of several brands, including Minute Maid, Barq's Root Beer, Fanta Orange Crush soda, Nestle, Body Armor Super Drink and Sprite.

Chip Berch, CEO of Levi Straus, and Kevin Johnson, CEO of Starbucks, have come out in support of anti-Second Amendment organizations, such as Michael Bloomberg's Everytown for Gun Safety. Everytown endorsed Rev. Raphael Warnock, who won the Senate race in Georgia.

Well, Wrangler jeans will work just fine for me, and Missoula has plenty of excellent coffee brewers and coffee shops to choose from.

Jay Stanford,

Missoula

