Letter to the editor: Correcting math on electoral votes

In the June 17 letter to the editor "Trump would still lose electoral vote," Bob Williams states that even if Donald Trump had won Arizona, Georgia, Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania, he would still have lost the overall electoral vote.

The electoral votes for these five states combined equals 73. The final national tally of electoral votes was Joe Biden: 306, Trump: 232. Adding these votes to Trump and subtracting them from Biden would give an updated total of Trump: 305, Biden: 233.

My Stevensville neighbor might have added the 73 votes to Trump without subtracting them from Biden's total.

Larry Croghan,

Stevensville

