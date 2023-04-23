Corruption is rarely utilized to describe self-serving politicians or legislation in Montana. Now is the time to emphatically employ it in regards to the Republican super- majority in Helena. Countless times this session legislation has been introduced to benefit a single politician, a specific industry (NorthWestern Energy and coal), to undermine recent court rulings, and circumvent the Constitution. Rules are amended and legislation introduced at the last minute to undermine the effectiveness of Montana Environmental Policy Act (HB 971). We need to call this what it is, corruption. Corrupt politicians are serving their own self-interests at the expensive of Montanan's ability to afford a place to live, receive healthcare, access public lands and have a clean and healthy environment to live. Corruption has defiled democracy in Montana.