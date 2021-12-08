Letter to the editor: Cotton misinformed

In response to the column on Monday, Dec. 6, written by Kendall Cotton concerning apprentice ratios. Mr. Cotton is correct in stating more skilled workers are needed. Mr. Cotton does leave out some information in his column though, one of which is an apprentice doesn't count in this ratio when they complete 60% of their required OJT hours, therefore a contractor with 10 journeymen could theoretically have 40 apprentices working for them after two years.

Unions are concerned in two ways, first a safety concern and second OJT. There has been a comparison made between OJT and controlled environment classrooms ratios, there can be no comparison made between the two. Mr. Cotton also discussed neighboring states' ratios but left out language stating some of those ratios only apply to one- or two-family dwelling units. Concerning his statement that unions "hire" apprentices, I'm not sure where he got that information, hiring is done by the contractors who are tasked with maintaining ratios.

I am all for helping small contractors out, that's not what this new apprentice language is directed towards. Lowering job costs by reducing wages is really what this is about.

Don Halverson,

Clinton

