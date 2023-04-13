Mr. Cotton's recent opinion piece (Missoulian April 10) on political leadership takes us down the Fox News rabbit hole of misinformation. As the article started about political courage and shiny objects I thought to myself, well, well, he's gonna take on the Right's obsession with Woke, banning books, outrageous gun laws killing our children and picking on the political weakest. But no, he took on what he calls "give aways." I don't know what Mr. Cotton did but I paid into Social Security all my life and yes, now I'm getting the benefit of that savings plan. I have also paid my taxes and I am happy to pay for Medicare because the healthier the people are the healthier our society. The Right always calls these entitlements. Ridiculous Orwellian speak.