Letter to the editor: Council needs Hess' experienced voice

We support Jordan Hess for Missoula City Council. Jordan has proven himself as a hardworking and smart coalition builder in his two terms on the council.

He has been consistent in his support of affordable housing and the legal fight to purchase our water system from a multinational hedge fund. He champions equitability and innovative municipal solutions to climate change. He brings experience and the steady hand of continuity to our city government.

Missoula is growing and faces many challenges. We need Jordan’s experienced voice on our city council because he has demonstrated that he believes in the values of compassionate and effective governance, equity, and opportunities for all.

Jordan Hess is the right choice for Ward 2. Ballots drop Oct. 13. The election is Nov. 2. Please vote — this election really matters for Missoula’s future!

Karen and Jack Wickersham,

Missoula

