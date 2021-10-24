Letter to the editor: Country being threatened

The only goal of the Republican Party is to shrink government and cut taxes. As short-sighted as it is, their aim is not nearly as dangerous as the methods they are using to pursue it.

Ignoring rational thought and the science of climate and medicine is bad enough, but far worse yet is the strategic choice to betray the very concept of democratically elected government. They refuse to dispute The Big Lie. They are doing all they can to disenfranchise Democratic voters and cast doubt on election integrity. Their so-called audits are a sorry joke in what they prove, but they succeed among their base in selling the notion that Republicans can't possibly lose a fair election. If they have their way, no future loss will ever go undisputed.

The greatest country on earth is threatened by cynical Republican leaders urging the gullible to demand the freedom to do whatever they please. But there is no freedom disconnected from responsibility. The GOP has launched a massive migration of Trumpist lemmings, and if they are not stopped, they will drag us all over the edge with them.

We have to vote as if our lives depend on the outcome.

Bill Ferguson,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 4 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1