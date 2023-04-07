I was most pleased to see the praise of Barbara Evans in the March 30 paper. She sweet-talked me into serving on the County Planning Board and I really enjoyed it. Three women commissioners were outstanding in every way. I had hoped in our last election that Kim Chambers would win as she would have been another Barbara Evans. A woman with intelligence and business experience is just what we need in county government. Don't know if she will ever run again, but hope springs eternal.
Warren Little,
Missoula