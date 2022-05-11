Letter to the editor: County kudos

The Missoula County Commissioners are updating our zoning regulations. Remarkably, this hasn’t been done since the mid-1970s. Thanks to the county for its impressive effort to bring us into the 21st century.

The update is the single most effective way to plan for our future. Too often, zoning is wrongly seen as regulation with little flexibility. The new approach, however, is far more innovative than zoning’s bad rap suggests.

This cutting-edge zoning incorporates incentives and density bonuses so that landowners and developers are rewarded for doing the right thing. For instance, clustered development and set-asides for conservation of valuable resources, like agricultural soils and historical sites, will be far easier. Up to now, it’s basically been impossible.

Also, incentives and options embedded in this forward-looking zoning will support sustainability and the regenerative capacity of the ecosystems upon which we all depend. These include easier options for “tiny-home” developments and incentives for affordable housing, as well as green building features, like solar, electric vehicle charging, and more.

Many residents and groups (representing a variety of perspectives) have spoken up in strong support of this effort. Kudos to the county for its leadership.

Neva Hassanein,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0