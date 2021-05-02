Letter to the editor: Courage to greet hope-filled future

I don’t see why we can’t have all the friends we want to. In fact, I don’t see why heaven can’t be right here on earth, literally.

I don’t see why the guns of hate and fear can’t have a brand-new generation of souls able to believe in a better way, stuffing flowers in their stocks. I hope law enforcement can get back to keeping the peace, and that we can all help in positive ways. It would be a lot easier for them if we stopped making guns easier to get in the wrong hands.

To paraphrase Peace Pilgrim, love over hate and truth over lies paves the path to goodwill, undoing evil and bringing down the walls that divide us.

Sometimes honesty and integrity, kindness and friendliness without fear seem like only a bittersweet memory from the distant pre-pandemic past, tarnished by big, medium and small lies to ourselves and to nations.

If we can go into the future with open minds and hearts and our feet on the ground, with the courage of a mother and newborn saying hello to a future full of hopes and dreams and possibility, maybe we can make it through.

Debbie Jakovac,

Polson

