Letter to the editor: COVID-19 vaccines prevent disease and are safe

Senator Daines (R) supports ending the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for our military. Millions of service members, their families, and others’ lives would be endangered. COVID-19 vaccines prevent disease and are safe.

The responsibility of putting our service members in harm’s way must be nearly overwhelming. Adding an additional risk of unvaccinated soldiers who might get sick or sicken others for political purposes is deeply wrong. As military academy students and history buffs know, more wars and nations have been lost to disease than battle. No war has ever been lost because the soldiers were vaccinated.

Currently the military may require (depending where deployed) vaccinations for: Adenovirus, influenza, measles, mumps, polio, rubella, tetanus-diphtheria, yellow fever, hepatitis-A, B, Japanese encephalitis, meningococcal, typhoid, cholera, plague, rabies, varicella, and anthrax.

Suppose our military had to land in some huge infected city here or abroad. Do we really want to land a military unit that is unvaccinated for COVID-19?

Vaccination refusers should not be punished, but simply discharged and of course thoroughly screened about vaccination issues before enlistment. It is very simple. If you don’t want to be vaccinated, that’s your right, but you cannot be in the military. It is a matter of national security.

Dick Hoskins,

Missoula