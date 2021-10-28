Letter to the editor: COVID deaths

Referencing Missoulian front page article Oct. 17.
Fact: COVID-19 vaccinations are safe and effective.
Fact: 90% of all COVID deaths are people who had not been vaccinated.
Fact: COVID-19 vaccination mandates are helping keep people from dying all over the nation.
Fact: Daily COVID deaths in Montana put Montana at #2 in most deaths per capita in the nation.
Fact: Gov. Greg Gianforte has no public health education or experience.
Fact: Gianforte has no COVID-19 mitigation strategy for Montana and his lack of leadership is killing people all over Montana. His disregard for the well-being of Montana folks is quite revealing.
Fact: Gianforte is not even from Montana. I think that fact speaks volumes.
Monte Jenkins,
Ronan