Letter to the editor: COVID deaths

Fact: COVID-19 vaccinations are safe and effective.

Fact: 90% of all COVID deaths are people who had not been vaccinated.

Fact: COVID-19 vaccination mandates are helping keep people from dying all over the nation.

Fact: Daily COVID deaths in Montana put Montana at #2 in most deaths per capita in the nation.

Fact: Gov. Greg Gianforte has no public health education or experience.

Fact: Gianforte has no COVID-19 mitigation strategy for Montana and his lack of leadership is killing people all over Montana. His disregard for the well-being of Montana folks is quite revealing.

Fact: Gianforte is not even from Montana. I think that fact speaks volumes.

Monte Jenkins,

Ronan

