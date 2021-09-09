Letter to the editor: COVID prevention at large gatherings

The front page of the Missoulian on Sept. 5 showed maskless Griz fans celebrating the football team's historic win in Washington. I can see how many people would want to attend football games in Missoula this season. Immediately next to the photo was an article about Montana hospitals struggling with bed availability due to the most recent COVID uptick.

I recently wrote two county commissioners, the Mayor’s Office and the University of Montana President’s Office suggesting that a joint statement from the three entities encouraging vaccinations and masks for folks attending fairs, festivals, concerts and football games might be prudent. I received a response from the commissioners but no word from the mayor or UM.

At this point, I can only surmise that some local liberal, progressive politicians and purveyors of higher education, like many Republicans in Helena, are not that concerned with the health risk created by large events and the ongoing pandemic.

Dudley Improta,

Missoula

