Letter to the editor: COVID vaccine blood clots rare

I recently listened in on U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale’s telephone town hall meeting. If participants wanted to ask a question, they were connected to a staff member and put in a queue.
I was connected and told the staffer I wanted to ask Rosendale what he was doing to promote the COVID vaccinations in Montana. After some discussion, the staffer stated that, “Everyone I know who received the vaccine ended up in the hospital with blood clots.” Seriously? I told him I knew dozens of vaccinated people and not one of them had any serious side effects.
After hanging up, I found that blood clot hospitalizations have occurred in a few cases: 2-3 per 1 million for Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 2 per 328 million for Moderna and similar findings for Pfizer. I was shocked that the staffer and his acquaintances could have such bad luck in light of the statistics! I called the D.C. office to report this obvious falsehood by the staffer and was told that someone would contact me soon. I am still waiting.
I am concerned that Rosendale’s office is spreading dangerous information about the vaccines. These blatant deceptions need to be stopped.
Amy McAllister,
Missoula