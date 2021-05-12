Letter to the editor: 'Cowboy up' with COVID vaccine

The president wants 70% of the population to get the vaccine by July 4. This means 30%, or about 100 million people, will not be vaccinated; enough unvaccinated people to prevent herd immunity and ensure that the virus will keep circulating in the population. This raises serious issues. It means the virus isn’t going away and we are likely to see a big bump in infections in the fall when millions of kids go back to school. With an infection rate of 20-30% and a mortality rate of 1%, this means an additional death toll of 200,000 to 300,000 people, not counting those left with long haul COVID or neurological consequences. It also increases the likelihood the virus will mutate into something more infectious or more deadly, or both.