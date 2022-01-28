Letter to the editor: CPR songs

Thank you for highlighting the important happenings in our community. However, one area that needs more focus is what to do in the event of a cardiac emergency, since approximately 350,000 people/year have a cardiac emergency outside of the hospital (Centers for Disease Control, 2021).

In the past few years the American Heart Association has been advocating the use of “Hands Only CPR” for bystanders, stating, “Immediate CPR from someone nearby can double — even triple — their chance of survival” (American Heart Association, 2018). For Hands Only CPR, chest compressions need to be done at a rate of 100-120 compressions/minute.

But how can this beat be measured? An easy way to keep this beat is to compress to the song, “Stayin’ Alive” by the Bee Gees. If 1970s disco isn’t your jam, Spotify even has a list devoted to CPR songs, including “Just Dance” by Lady Gaga, “Sweet Home Alabama” by Lynyrd Skynyrd, the Baby Shark song, and the Star Wars imperial march.

So the next time you’re singing Baby Shark with the kids for the umpteenth time, just think of how useful knowing that song can be to save a life.

Emily Mihalic,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0