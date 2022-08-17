Letter to the editor: Create program that repsonds to community's needs

Like many Missoulians, I am appalled by the heinous actions of Rogers International, a private, for-profit security force. Last Wednesday, armed employees of Rogers International concealed their faces to issue violations and evictions from Missoula’s Authorized Camp Site. Photos of this, captured by the Missoulian, show a “security” team resembling a paramilitary unit.

The City of Missoula used $670,000 of our pandemic relief funds (APRA) to enter into a contract with this group. This risky, unprecedented contract allowed Rogers International to do armed patrols of our neighborhoods with little oversight — evidenced by their inappropriate and unprofessional conduct at the ACS.

I took a ride along with this security force. They stopped people on the bike path, walking down the street, and in the shelters, hoping to move them to a different area.

Hiring private companies is an easy way to avoid liability for the private security forces’ actions. As the City Council, we have the opportunity to create a public program that truly responds to the needs of our community.

Missoula must not hire any private, for-profit security forces to patrol Missoula. I’ll continue working on the City Council to push for humane, public alternatives to Rogers International.

Daniel Carlino,

Missoula