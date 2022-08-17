 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the editor: Create program that repsonds to community's needs

  • 0

Like many Missoulians, I am appalled by the heinous actions of Rogers International, a private, for-profit security force. Last Wednesday, armed employees of Rogers International concealed their faces to issue violations and evictions from Missoula’s Authorized Camp Site. Photos of this, captured by the Missoulian, show a “security” team resembling a paramilitary unit.

The City of Missoula used $670,000 of our pandemic relief funds (APRA) to enter into a contract with this group. This risky, unprecedented contract allowed Rogers International to do armed patrols of our neighborhoods with little oversight — evidenced by their inappropriate and unprofessional conduct at the ACS.

I took a ride along with this security force. They stopped people on the bike path, walking down the street, and in the shelters, hoping to move them to a different area.

Hiring private companies is an easy way to avoid liability for the private security forces’ actions. As the City Council, we have the opportunity to create a public program that truly responds to the needs of our community.

People are also reading…

Missoula must not hire any private, for-profit security forces to patrol Missoula. I’ll continue working on the City Council to push for humane, public alternatives to Rogers International.

Daniel Carlino,

Missoula

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter to the editor: Gas prices

Letter to the editor: Gas prices

It took less than a month for gas stations to raise the price by one dollar a gallon. Gas is now $3.99 a gallon in the U.S. That’s $.28 higher…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News