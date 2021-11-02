 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Credit for train horn idea

The Missoulian complimented the city's decision to install a reduced noise train horn system at the Madison Street train crossing. Over the last year there has been several stories on this project.

I am sure there are others to thank for this project, but I believe Peter Lesica of the Lower Rattlesnake Neighborhood Association deserves special recognition. For over a decade he has spent numerous hours and submitted residential survey input, commercial business input, and I believe it was his input that prompted the city to test this horn system. I suggest the city name this crossing the "Peter Lesica Quiet Crossing" so all of the future residents who do not get irritated by the train noise know who to thank. I do, and thank you Peter. His civic involvement should serve as a role model.

Note: I agree that the Westside deserves similar train noise mitigation.

Jim Conkle,

Missoula

