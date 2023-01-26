 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Credulity

Here is the word for what I believe describes a major problem in 2023. The word “credulity” is defined as “readiness or willingness to believe especially on slight or uncertain evidence.” The ancient African Roman playwright Terence (c.190-c.159?BC) stated it simply, “you believe easily what you hope for earnestly.”

Seems that credulity is often associated with youth. However, American critic, and biographer Carl Clinton Van Doren (1885-1950) stated that “the race of man, while sheep in credulity, are wolves for conformity.” Italian philosopher, novelist and political commentator Umberto Eco (1932-2016) postulated of the workings of it in “if two things don't fit, but you believe both of them, thinking that somewhere, hidden, there must be a third thing that connects them, that's credulity.”

What I’m suggesting is its credulity which unfortunately pervades American politics at this time. With some considering established news sources as “fake news,” by a man who has convinced many he is not a “politician,” while others consider certain sources only as propaganda, meant to confuse and manipulate the listeners into a certain mindset, it would seem that a certain listening group is subject to misinformation or disinformation. I ask: shouldn’t we base trust upon evidence?

Erwin Curry,

Missoula

