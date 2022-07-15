Letter to the editor: Crime in D.C.

Yes, crime is high, and not just on the street. What would you do if it wasn’t some ruffian but rather a well-dressed man in a suit who entered your home, stuck a gun in your face, and said, with a smile, “Give me 10% of your savings.” Does that make it any more palatable than if it was a ruffian on the street?

I guess the ruffian would be scary, far more than if the thief was far away in Washington, D.C., far more than rather than condemn the act the national press continued to praise the thief. But the fact is, either way, you’re out. You’ve made the mistake of being a productive, thrifty, honest citizen. The thief on the street would likely only get the cash in your pocket, your wrist watch or today your phone, and your credit cards which you can cancel quickly. The thief in D.C. gets, this year, 10% of all you’ve saved for working all your life.